MIPJunior Unveils New Format

MIPJunior, set to take place on October 11-12, 2025 in Cannes, has unveiled a new format and venue. Staged on the weekend before MIPCOM Cannes (October 13-16), the kids’ content market will move into the Palais des Festivals with the adjacent Gare Maritime acting as a dedicated matchmaking only venue.

“MIPJunior is having a makeover with a mission.” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “The Kids sector is at the forefront of industry transformation and increasingly influencing the broader media landscape. Everything at MIPJunior will be geared to helping companies adapt and tap into innovative thinking, strategies and programs, and spark those new partnerships that can help reach kids wherever they are interacting with content today.”

The two-day gathering will kick off with the world premiere of Ki&Hi in the Panda Kingdom, based on France’s best-selling manga books from YouTuber Kevin Tran and adapted by Mediawan Kids & Family’s label Method Animation.

The MIPJunior program will feature thought leaders, innovative business models, fresh content and audience insights under the banner The Transformation Starts Here, with round table networking sessions spanning both days and bringing together producers, platforms, distributors, creators, funding partners, global players in toy and gaming sectors and more.

The creator economy will be the main theme at MIPCOM Cannes this year, with the new MIPJunior initiatives part of a series designed to open new opportunities and partnerships between digital creators, television producers, platforms, distributors and brands across both markets.

MIPJunior is set to welcome about 900 delegates from over 60 countries at this upcoming edition.