Banijay Kids Inks Multiple Sales

Banijay Kids & Family has secured a raft of multi-package sales for its portfolio of shows.

In Australia ABC has picked up the rights to Moominvalley season 4 and Piripenguins season 1, and relicensed Junior Vets seasons 1-4; Czech Television has taken Mister Maker Comes to Town seasons 4 and 5, Moominvalley season 4, and When I Was Your Age season 1; Denmark’s DR signed on for Hushabye Lullabye seasons 1 and 2, and Totally Spies! season 7; and BBC Studios Africa (CBeebies) acquired Mister Maker seasons 2 and 3, and Mister Maker Comes to Town season 4.

Vaibhav Bhatter, Sales manager, Banijay Kids & Family, said: “These latest deals are testament to the breadth and depth of our catalog, which offers something for every buyer. Alongside newer titles like Piripenguins, we are also seeing significant traction for our evergreen brands, which continue to entertain young audiences time and again, around the world.”