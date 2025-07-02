Up The Ladder: WBITVP

Following the launch of its new production label in Italy earlier this year, Warner Bros. International Television Production has appointed Pierangelo Marano as head of Entertainment, taking creative and strategic lead on non-scripted programming; and Max Giammarrusti as head of Production, responsible for all operational aspects of non-scripted production. Both Marano and Giammarrusti join from Banijay Italia.

In addition, Nicolás de las Peñas expands his current role as Business director for WBITVP Spain and Portugal to also oversee finance and operations for the new Italian label.

All three roles report to Stefano Torrisi, managing director of WBITVP Italia.

The new unit’s first production is the upcoming season of Primo Appuntamento (the Italian version of the U.K. format First Dates) for Discovery Real Time.