‘The Hunt’ Commissioned in Germany

A celebrity version of Seven.One Studios International’s reality competition “The Hunt” (w/t) has been commissioned by Joyn and ProSieben in Germany.

This new version of the format is being produced by Redseven Entertainment – a Seven.One Studios company – and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company, and will air in 2026.

In The Hunt (w/t), which was first commissioned by Channel 4 in the U.K., contestants are dropped deep in a forest, into a real-world game of hide and seek, where winning could mean pocketing up to £100,000.

Each episode is built around a tense, dog-eat-dog hunt, where each player becomes either a Predator or Prey. The Prey holds the cash, trying to protect their winnings while completing challenges to win more money. The Predators must hunt them down and steal their cash. If they succeed their roles are reversed and the entire game flips, with Predators suddenly becoming Prey.