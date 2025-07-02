The Globes in Trouble, Again

According to Richard Rushfield’s newsletter The Ankler, the future of not only the Golden Globes awards show but the organization currently behind it — the new version of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — is looking rather uncertain, not quite as it appears on the surface.

Apparently, the Penske Media Eldridge Industries deal to take over the Golden Globes Award Show, dissolving the original HFPA and creating a new entity, has not been approved by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The deal, made two years ago, has therefore not yet been made legal, as per Rushfeld’s report.

Bonta “still has not sanctioned the deal or given any indication of when approval might be coming, ” stated Rushfield. VideoAge‘s calls to the entity’s PR firm were not returned. (By Mike Reynolds)