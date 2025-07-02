ATV Inks European Sales for “The Nightfall”

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has secured new licensing agreements for drama series “The Nightfall” (Bir Gece Masalı) in Romania, Spain, Bosnia, and Hungary.

Starring Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, The Nightfall follows the story of Mahir, a police inspector who returns to his hometown after twenty years to avenge his father’s murder. His plan is derailed when he unknowingly falls in love with Canfeza, the daughter of the man he holds responsible. As Mahir prepares for a confrontation, an unexpected twist during Canfeza’s wedding night sets off a chain of irreversible events.

“The Nightfall represents the next chapter in our commitment to European audiences,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “Its layered storytelling and outstanding cast make it a standout title, and we are pleased to see it become part of our expanding collaboration network in the region.”