Thirtyfour Media Expands Collective

Thirtyfour Media – the indie production community championing independent European creative labels – has added two new partners to its fold: Norway’s The Oslo Company and Belgium’s Sputnik Media.

The Oslo Company, founded in 2016 by Christian Steen and Trond Kvernstrøm, is an advertising, design and production agency offering both content creation and advertising services.

Sputnik Media, founded in 2001, is an Antwerp-based production company that operates across Benelux.

Founded as a support and strategic growth platform for indies, Thirtyfour Media was launched by Joris Gijsbertse (pictured), a former Banijay Entertainment executive.

The two labels join four originally partners: Constantin Entertainment (Germany), NewBe (Netherlands), Laud People (Denmark) and Constantin Entertainment Polska (Poland).

Gijsbertse, MD of Thirtyfour Media, said: “Thirtyfour Media was established to offer best-in-class support to outstanding European producers who want to maintain independence, while bolstering their creative pipeline, and accessing first-class support with international affairs. In onboarding The Oslo Company and Sputnik Media we take the next step in our plan to further grow our collective, our international reach, our creative pipeline and our rights offering.”

In joining Thirtyfour, production companies benefit from catalog access, centralized acquisitions, and a program of curated pre-MIP events and in-market collaboration opportunities. Its core aim is to provide indies with an international infrastructure and peer exchange to help strengthen their position in their respective markets. It was launched in direct response to the ever-changing format industry with collaboration and flexibility at its core.