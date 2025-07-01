Shake-up at Cinecittá

Chiara Sbarigia, president of the Rome, Italy-based Cinecittá Studios, resigned after four years from her role as head of the state-owned entertainment group.

VideoAge met Sbarigia on June 21, 2025 at the first annual Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) in Rimini together with IGSF director Marco Spagnoli (pictured). At that time, the tension between Sbarigia and the Italian Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, was not yet public. Clashes that reportedly started in May culminated with Sbarigia’s resignation on June 29.

In a press release Sbarigia stated: “In light of the ever-increasing commitments that [my] role of President of the Association of Audiovisual Producers [APA] entails in this complex historical moment of great transformations, I have decided to concentrate my efforts on the Presidency of APA and to run for the Presidency of the “Maximo Foundation”, which we are establishing with AGIS [the entertainment association] and which will guide the [IGSF], representing for the audiovisual sector what the David di Donatello awards are for Cinema.”