ORF Unveils New Mystery Series “Jones”

Austria’s ORF-Enterprise has added new limited mystery series “Jones” to its slate. Produced by Caracol Studios in Portugal, “Jones” will be broadcast on RTP in Portugal, with filming scheduled for last semester 2025.

Created and directed by award winning filmmaker Bruno Gascon, the series centers around a murder during a luxurious family gathering in an exclusive location. A detective, endowed with the special ability to communicate with the dead, partners with Júlia, the sharp-witted victim, to solve her own murder.

“Nothing in Jones is what it seems. The dead speak, the living lie, and the truth hides behind layers of illusion. This is a series inspired by Agatha Christie, full of suspense, eccentric characters, and dark humor”, said Bruno Gascon, the creator and director of the series.

Set to be filmed in beautiful locations in Portugal, the series’ cast includes José Pimentão (1899, Eric), Laura Dutra (Irreversible, After Everything), and Ivo Canelas (Glória)

ORF-Enterprise handles distribution of the crime drama series.