Dash Pictures Unveils Five Unscripted Titles

U.K. indie Dash Pictures unveiled five unscripted titles in production as part of its 2025 line-up.

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols, produced in association with National Geographic, brings to life the story of the Great Khans, recreating the bloody battles and globe-spanning adventures that shaped the greatest empire known to mankind.

What Really Happened: American Independence is a 6-part series for the 250th anniversary of 1776 — the true story of American Independence.

Both series are being distributed by Sphere Abacus.

Great Estates From Above is a four-part series, pre-bought by Channel 4’s free-to-air More4, revealing a new perspective on four of Britain’s historic estates: Blenheim Palace, Castle Howard, Burghley House and Penshurst Place. Boat Rocker is handling worldwide sales for this program.

Currently in pre-production, Dash Pictures’ slate also includes two doc series focusing on The Mob in the U.S.: Elvis & The Mob – The King and the Underworld and Marilyn & The Mob. Both docs are produced in association with Sphere Abacus, which also handles worldwide sales.