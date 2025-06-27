Lots of Besos for Bezos in Venice

No, it’s not yet time for the Venice Film Festival; nonetheless, Venice is currently hosting a Hollywood-style event: the wedding of American billionaire Jeff Bezos and American TV personality Lauren Sanchez in the Venetian lagoon.

A gathering that is estimated to be costing over $48 million and has attracted a large number of A-listers from Hollywood, among them Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom.

In addition to getting lots of attention from the media, the Bezos-Sanchez wedding is attracting lots of controversy — some Venetian organizations have united to stage small-scale protests — and debates, especially on Italian television.

Legacy print media is not playing second fiddler to social media platforms and traditional television as this front cover from today’s The Wall Street Journal can attest.