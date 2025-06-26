UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 Doubles Sponsorship Revenue

According to research published by Ampere Analysis, it’s estimated that the 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship — taking place in Switzerland on July 2-27, 2025 — will generate at least €32.5 million in sponsorship revenue.

This is a 112 percent increase compared to the 2022 event. An increase in the fan base for the Women’s Euros has been a key driver of this growth in sponsorship income. Over three-quarters (76 percent) of European sports fans now enjoy watching the Women’s Euros live on TV, up from 53 percent two years ago.

New official global sponsors supporting women’s football include Amazon, Euronics, Grifols, and Visa. Others, including Lidl, Unilever, and Wiesenhof, were also major sponsors at the 2024 Men’s Euros in Germany.

Overall, 20 global and national sponsors have been announced; 30 percent originate in the U.S., 25 percent are German, and 15 percent are Swiss. The remaining 30 percent are from the Netherlands, the U.K., France, and Spain.