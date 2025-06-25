The Africa Channel Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Africa Channel (TAC) will mark the network’s 20th anniversary celebration with new original programming, including a documentary special recounting the pivotal turning points in the channel’s history.

TAC 20: The Africa Channel Story traces the two-decade-long journey of how the independent, Black-owned channel has contributed to evolving the narrative of Africa and its place in the world by using its platforms to become a cultural bridge between Africa and the global Black diaspora, particularly Black Americans.

The celebration will include a line-up of four thematic legacy programming blocks honoring diverse content and storytelling produced by the channel over the past two decades. The Rhythms That Moved Us focuses on the iconic music and comedy stories told throughout the years. Journeys That Changed Us highlights the travel and exploration series, while Flavors That Brought Us Home showcases the different culinary specials and programming. Finally, Stories That Defined Us features documentaries that were central to TAC’s mission and growth.