Rubicon to Adapt “The Bell in the Lake”

Norway-based Rubicon TV, part of Banijay Nordic, has landed the exclusive rights to Lars Mytting’s The Sisters Bells trilogy, starting with The Bell in the Lake, a love story and supernatural thriller set in a remote 19th century mountain community — currently in development.

The best-selling trilogy spans 65 years across Norway, Germany, and the U.K., and has sold widely across North America and Europe. Mytting’s novels blend magical realism, historical detail, and emotional depth, with a tug-of-love triangle between a priest, an architect, and a contemporary woman. All three are torn apart by a terrifying supernatural force, which threatens to redeem, or destroy, not only their lives, but the fate of their whole community.

Oslo-based Rubicon TV is behind a range of original comedy and drama series, including Lilyhammer, the first-ever Netflix Original, Off Track and Billionaire’s Island.

Rubicon is currently in pre-production on Still Breathing, an new long-form medical drama for NRK, backed by Banijay Entertainment’s Scripted Fund and distributed by DR Sales.