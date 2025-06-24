NATPE Budapest News & Deals

• FOX Entertainment Global has inked a number of CEE sales. In the Czech Republic, FTV Prima has acquired a broad package of films; HRT Croatia has secured rights to Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner and Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints; regional SVoD platform Pickbox has picked up a pan-CEE package of films, as well as scripted series The Chicken Sisters; and Poland’s Media4fun has renewed a multi-title package.

• All3Media International has revealed a local format version of The Traitors has been commissioned for the first time in Bulgaria. Produced by bTV, this new version is set to premiere this autumn on bTV, Bulgaria’s private national television channel, part of the bTV Media Group. This is the sixth local version of IDTV’s global format phenomenon to be adapted in Eastern Europe, with Bulgaria joining Romania, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary and Ukraine.

• Ex Zee Entertainment head of Global Syndication, Manjyot Sandhu, has launched NARaTiV. Backed by one of the largest global creator funds, Copyright Capital, NARaTiV launches with an active presence across key international hubs, including Rio, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Sofia, London, Istanbul, Dubai, and New Delhi.

• Studio TF1 America has finalized a three-year output agreement with Network4, one of Hungary’s leading commercial broadcasters. The new deal will bring nearly 200 North American TV movies to Network4’s portfolio of channels and streaming platforms.