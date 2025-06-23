SIPUR President Michael Peter Schmidt Dies at 52

Sipur Studios president and former Red Arrow Studios chief creative officer Michael Peter Schmidt died on June 22 at his home in Scarsdale, New York. He was 52.

Sipur CEO Emilio Schenker, speaking on behalf of company chairman Gideon Tadmor and the entire studio team, said, “We are heartbroken by this loss of our beloved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with Michael’s family, friends and all those around the world who had the privilege of working with him and learning from him. He was our mentor and our dear friend – the heart and soul of a young company trying to rise up. He was our guiding source, our compass and our spark.”

Schmidt has shepherded some of Sipur’s most impactful productions, including the recent award-winning October 7 documentary We Will Dance Again, produced in collaboration with Bitachon 365, MGM Television, See It Now Studios for Paramount+, BBC Storyville and Hot Channel 8. He also led the production of the The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes and the hit scripted series Bad Boy (with Peter Chernin’s North Road Company, where Schmidt’s former Red Arrow colleague Jan Frouman serves as international president).

Two weeks ago, Schmidt and the entire We Will Dance Again team received an Honorary Emmy for their exceptional achievement in a Television Academy Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

Prior to Sipur, Schmidt spent 15 years at ProSiebenSat.1, joining in 2005 and assuming a number of senior management roles. He joined the management team that founded Red Arrow Studios in 2009, becoming its chief creative officer in January 2010.

Previously a writer, producer and director, Schmidt began his career as a performer in a well-known German comedy troupe and went on to work in the TV industry with roles on both the network and production side of the business.

Schmidt is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gaby Sonnenberg, their children Jonathan, Julia Esther and Bennet Sonnenberg, and their beloved dog, Pam, who was constantly by his side sleeping under his desk while he worked.