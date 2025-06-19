WB Pictures to Distribute GMA’s “P77”

GMA Pictures’ upcoming horror film “P77” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and will hit theaters on July 30.

P77 (Penthouse 77) is a psychological horror film based on a story by Anj Atienza and Kristian Julao and marks the seventh film to be distributed locally by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“I’m honored to be here partnering with GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs for the next release of the local movie release of Warner Bros. I’m also very honored to be here, thank you for welcoming our partnership. We’ve been talking about this since last year and now we’re here. This is actually our 7th local movie to be distributed by Warner Bros. So I’m hoping, GMA 7 and P77, it’s going to be the Lucky 7 for this film,” said Warner Bros. Pictures’ Distribution director Rico V. Gonzales.

Pictured (l. to r.) at the signing of the distribution agreement: Assistant VP for Corporate Communications Jojo Aquio, Viewer-Directed Marketing Senior Assistant VP Rossette Roa, GMA Pictures EVP and GMA Public Affairs SVP Nessa Valdellon, P77 director Derick Cabrido, Senior Program manager Kristian Julao, Barbie Forteza, GMA Public Affairs’ Senior Assistant VP Angelie Atienza, GMA Network SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and president and CEO of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution director Rico V. Gonzales, and P77 screenplay writer Enrico Santos.