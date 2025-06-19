TikTok Ban Deadline Gets Extension

President Trump has signed an executive order today extending for additional 90 days (until September 17, 2025) the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell its platform to a U.S. entity so that it can continue to operate in the U.S.

A statement from Beijing-based TikTok said: “We are grateful for President Trump’s leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform.”

The Act banning TikTok over national security concerns passed with bipartisan support last year and former president Biden signed it into law. This is the third time that the deadline has been pushed back by President Trump.