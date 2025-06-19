Conecta Wraps Up Ninth Edition

The ninth edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, held from June 16 to 19 in Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha, Spain), concludes today with a total of 700 participants from 31 countries.

Participation was split 70-30 between executives from Europe and America, respectively. The presence of European and American delegates was balanced, with the French and Canadian nationalities (this year’s focus countries) being the most represented.

The Teatro Auditorio José Luis Perales and the Hospedería del Seminario, main venues of the event, hosted more than 2,000 meetings. The full program included 17 panels, nine keynotes, seven pitching sessions, four Commissioners Uncovered meetings, three international content showcases and three series screenings.

One of the highlights of this edition was the Conecta Creative Lab, held on June 16, in which a hundred delegates debated the current and future challenges of the media landscape.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta, summed up: “The content industry is in a moment of profound transformation: economic challenges, technological evolution, and new consumer habits require us to rethink our strategies and adapt with agility. During these four days we have seen that, although the context is uncertain, it is also full of opportunities for those who know how to innovate and bet on quality and creativity. It is undeniable that if business models are changing, international events must also change, and the challenge is enormous for all of us”.