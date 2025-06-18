X Games, Bunim/Murray To Develop New Competition Series

Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of Banijay Americas, is teaming up with the X Games to create a new competition series, “X Games Battleground.”

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the X Games, this new format will unite 30 of the most iconic and influential X Games athletes for a competition that will crown the top all-around female and male competitors of 2025, as they face challenges inspired by the history of the Games.

Since its inception in 1995, X Games has evolved from The Extreme Games in Providence, Rhode Island, into a leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand.

Bunim/Murray has a long history of producing competition series, including multiple versions of The Challenge. The company and X Games are jointly developing X Games Battleground with plans to take it to the marketplace later this summer.