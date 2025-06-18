Primitives Licenses “Zero Stars” to WBD U.K.

Belgium-headquartered Primitives has secured the first U.K. commission for its breakout format “Zero Stars.” Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. has commissioned a new eight-part series, to be produced by CPL Productions and slated to air in early 2026.

The U.K. remake will see comedians and BFFs Roisin Conaty and Sara Pascoe journey across the globe — staying, eating and experiencing places with only the funniest and worst reviews, in search of a truly unique experience they wouldn’t get from a five-star resort.

Originally conceived by Copenhagen-based creative digital agency Liquidminds, Zero Stars launched in 2019 on DR2 Denmark, where it has gone on to deliver seven successful seasons. The Danish series follows two childhood friends and committed travellers, comedian Jan Elhøj and self-styled adventurer Morten Kirckhoff.

In addition to the original Danish format, which has been recommissioned by DR for season 8 and 9, Zero Stars has been adapted for Norway, Sweden, and Belgium. The format has also been optioned by Rabbit TV in Finland, Monday Media in the Netherlands, Fremantle in France and Constantin Entertainment in Poland.