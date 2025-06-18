Monte-Carlo TV Fest Holds Glitzy Closing Ceremony

The 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival came to a close on June 17 during a ceremony hosted by Ricky Whittle and Shy’m in the Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum. The event was held in the presence of TT.SS.HH the Prince and Princess of Monaco, who honored the winners and presented several awards.

Eighteen programs from twelve countries were selected for the official competition. The Prince Rainier III Special Prize was awarded to Rewilding Sharks, a co-production by CNA and Kraken Films; the AMADE Prize was awarded to Children in the Fire (Ukraine / U.S.); and the Monaco Red Cross Prize went to L’Ange de Boutcha (France).

Robin Wright received the Crystal Nymph for her remarkable career, which includes leading roles in The Princess Bride and House of Cards, and several works as producer and director.

This year, a special honorary Digital Award was created to recognize Squeezie for his pioneering work and creativity in digital-native content. Although he was unable to attend in person, a video was shown during the ceremony in which he addressed the audience.

Also new this year, the inaugural « Tell Me A Story » Pitch Contest, in collaboration with 1895 Films, welcomed seven young filmmaker finalists to pitch their original and factual creations in front of an international judging panel. The winner was Beau Shugarts from Bryant University for his project “30 Days Offline.”

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said: “This 2025 edition once again showcases the Festival’s unique ability to blend artistic excellence, public engagement and innovation. I would like to thank all our partners, our teams, and the talents who helped make this edition truly exceptional. Honoring Squeezie with a Digital Award and welcoming Robin Wright perfectly reflects the diversity and richness of the voices we aim to spotlight.”