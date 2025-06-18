Inter Medya Signs New Deals in Europe

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has finalized new licensing deals for several of its titles across Europe.

Drama series Heartstrings (pictured), Another Chance, and Last Summer have been picked up for broadcast in Macedonia; while romantic comedy Love Undercover — following the unlikely relationship between a brilliant intelligence officer and a beautiful jewel thief — has been licensed in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Inter Medya will be exhibiting at NATPE Budapest from June 23 to 26, 2025, at Suite 220.