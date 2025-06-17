Storytellers to Keynote at MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun 2025 (November 18- 21, 2025) has unveiled its first keynote: two of the most celebrated names in Spanish-language storytelling — showrunners Leonardo Padrón and José Ignacio Valenzuela — will take the stage together for an exclusive fireside keynote on November 19, bringing insights into the evolving role of writers, showrunners, and the future of streaming content.

At the heart of the agenda for this market edition is the “Beyond the Stream” Summit, delving into platform strategies that prioritize emerging audiences and new revenue streams. The Summit will feature strategic sessions on digital originals, branded content, and the latest regional intelligence, in addition to exclusive screenings and curated showcases.