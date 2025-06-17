Bomanbridge and Sinking Ship Secure Asian Deals

Bomanbridge Media and Sinking Ship Entertainment secured broadcast sales in several Asian territories for new children’s series Dino Dex and Odd Squad UK.

Dino Dex has been acquired by Youku in China and Japan’s NHK, which has licensed the series for both its 4K and E-Tele channels. Dino Dex has also been picked up by Thai PBS and Hong Kong’s SVoD channel, NOW TV, for Hong Kong and Macau.

Both NHK and NOW TV have also picked up Odd Squad UK, a co-production between Sinking Ship Entertainment and BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions, in association with CBBC, PBS KIDS, TVOkids, and Radio-Canada.

“We’re thrilled to have secured leading broadcast partners in key Asian territories for Dino Dex,” said Sonia Fleck, CEO, Bomanbridge Media. “These new deals ensure that this engaging series will reach countless children throughout these important markets. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Youku, NHK and other broadcasters as Sinking Ship’s Dino Dex and Odd Squad franchises continue to grow in Asia.”

A spin-off from the Dino Dana franchise, Dino Dex follows Dex, a 9-year-old artist, explorer, and ‘paleontologist in training’. Like his predecessors, Dex uses his Dino Field Guide to magically see and study dinosaurs in the real world.