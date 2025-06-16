Spirit, Hearst, Bossanova to Co-Produce ‘Ed Gein: Original Psycho’

Spirit Studios, Hearst Networks EMEA and BossaNova Media have unveiled a new two-part true crime docudrama exploring the twisted mind of the killer who inspired Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Ed Gein: Original Psycho is based on the reconstructed transcripts of Gein’s original confessions from November 1957, brought to life via state-of-the-art AI generative technology and through a chilling performance by an actor portraying the detective who led the real-life interrogation.

Directed by Matt Campion and produced by Martin Sadofski, and filmed on location in the U.K. and U.S., the series features criminal psychologists, forensic experts, and those who knew Gein personally to lay bare the twisted origins of one of America’s most notorious killers.

Ed Gein: Original Psycho premieres this autumn on Hearst Networks U.K.’s Crime+Investigation, with international distribution handled by BossaNova Media.