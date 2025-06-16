Solutions, Please. Problems are Known

What’s happening with media? Is it possible that all of their analysts, commentators and experts are great at reviewing the past, regurgitating the problems, and highlight the mistakes, but no one so far has been able to suggest, better yet, hint at some solutions?

Recently, from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, Bloomberg, The Los Angels Times, and to trade publications in general, readers have been fed a diet of doomsday, apocalyptic reviews on the sad state of Hollywood. One could understand damning reports due to natural calamities, but not reports of man-made disasters without coming up with suggestions. After all, they say, knowing the problem is half of the solution!

Let’s remember that in actuality, Hollywood makes money without selling anything tangible. People pay money just to keep a memory. With that kind of business model, Hollywood is like the Vatican, faith is the only thing needed. (By Dom Serafini)