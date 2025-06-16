Joyn, SAT.1 Ink ‘Navy CIS: Origins’ Deal

Germany’s Joyn and SAT.1 secured the series ‘Navy CIS: Origins’ narrated by Mark Harmon and celebrating the return of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The new U.S. series from the ‘Navy CIS’ franchise will be available free of charge on streamer Joyn one week before TV broadcast, from July 22, 2025. SAT.1 will show the free TV premiere in double episodes from July 29.

Joyn is also extending its content deal with over 1,000 episodes from the ‘Navy CIS’ franchise produced by CBS Studios and will also show all seasons of Elementary, Dr Quinn and Charmed — all distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution — free of charge.

Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of Seven.One Entertainment Group, said: “The licensing content deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution is a success story for Joyn and SAT.1. By expanding the collaboration, the new series Navy CIS: Origins and over 1000 additional episodes of the Navy CIS franchise will continue to be available for free on the super streamer Joyn. We are also bringing our viewers all seasons of the popular U.S. series Elementary, Dr Quinn and Charmed, offering the best Hollywood entertainment on our platforms at all times.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our licensing deal with Seven.One Entertainment Group with the newest series from the NCIS franchise, Navy CIS: Origins,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures. “The ever-growing NCIS franchise has proven successful for Seven.One for many years and we are pleased to have German audiences enjoy the newest iteration, following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs narrated by Navy CIS’ very own, Mark Harmon.”