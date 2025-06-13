SPI’s ‘Bleeding Love’ to Premiere in CEE

“Bleeding Love” is a family drama starring Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor, set to premiere on FilmBox Premium across 11 markets on June 15. This exclusive release will also be available via the FilmBox+ streaming service in selected markets.

The feature will premiere in Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and, one week later, Poland.

Bleeding Love follows the emotional journey of a father and daughter as they rebuild their relationship. The film follows the character of Ewan McGregor, who takes it upon himself to drive his teenage daughter (played by his real-life daughter Clara McGregor) to a rehabilitation center.

Directed by Emma Westenberg, the film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.