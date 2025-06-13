Multicom’s ‘Summer Dreams’

In the wake of Brian Wilson’s death — on June 11, 2025 — Los Angeles-based Multicom Entertainment is distributing the 4K restored biopic Summer Dreams: The Story of the Beach Boys.

The 1990 feature, which aired as a MOW on ABC, dramatizes the tumultuous rise and inner conflicts of the iconic American rock band. The film focuses on the Wilson brothers—Brian, Dennis, and Carl—as well as cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, tracing their journey from suburban California teenagers with tight harmonies to worldwide fame and personal collapse.

At the heart of the story is Brian Wilson, the troubled genius behind the band’s most ambitious work, whose struggles with mental illness and drug use drive much of the emotional core. The movie portrays the band’s professional milestones alongside their deep personal traumas, including their complicated relationship with their abusive father-turned-manager, Murry Wilson, and the tragic decline of Dennis Wilson. While their music captures the sunny optimism of California surf culture, the band’s story is shown to be far darker, filled with rivalry, addiction, estrangement, and heartbreak. As their popularity rises, so too do the pressures of fame and artistic innovation, especially on Brian, whose mental breakdown distances him from the band.