Hearst and Xumo Launch Dog Channel

Hearst Media Production Group and Xumo — Comcast’s and Charter’s streaming joint venture — have launched the Lucky Dog Channel exclusively on Xumo Play.

The FAST Lucky Dog channel will feature the new, original series, Lucky Dog: Best in Show, spotlighting some of the most extraordinary dogs featured on the Lucky Dog original series. Additional programming includes the 12-season library of the Lucky Dog franchise hosted by renowned animal trainer Brandon McMillan.

The channel will offer tailored, high-impact sponsorship opportunities for advertisers to connect with a passionate, pet-loving audience.

Since its inception, Lucky Dog has helped to rescue, rehabilitate, train and re-home more than 200 dogs. The show has received three Daytime Emmy® Awards, 55 Telly Awards, seven Parents’ Choice Awards and five Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards since its debut on CBS in 2013.