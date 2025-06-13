CPB Facing Tough Future

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, winning by a narrow vote (214 – 212) along party lines, the House in the U.S. Congress withdraw funding worth just over $500 million a year for the next two years from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — an amount that the Congress had previously approved. Should the same results repeat in the Senate, the CPB will have to find other financial avenues, in order to continue their daily radio and TV broadcasts.

Many other democratic countries have been running a public broadcasting system for decades — the U.K.’s BBC being a prime and respected example. Australia, Colombia, Mexico and New Zealand are among other numerous countries who have long provided an independent voice though radio and TV broadcasts.

The U.S. could stand out as a country without such a service, should the Senate follow-up on the Wednesday vote with a similar outcome of its own. (By Mike Reynolds)