Secuoya Studios Partners with Sydney Gallonde

Producer and creative Sydney Gallonde and Secuoya Studios have inked a multi-year first look deal, which aims to generate French stories and narratives for the global market. This marks Secuoya’s first development initiative in France.

“The French market, with its strong creative identity and international influence, is a strategic priority for us as we expand across Europe. It is a pleasure to join forces with Sydney Gallonde to bring to life original and exciting stories in French, with the potential to connect with global audiences. His deep French and international experience give us an essential global perspective to enrich our projects.”, said Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios.

Under this new deal, Sydney will grant Secuoya Studios first-look rights to his upcoming projects.

Sydney is best known for his adaptations of Harlan Coben’s No Second Chance and Just One Look, as well as Guillaume Musso’s works. Beyond literary adaptations, Sydney also focuses on socially driven projects, as exemplified by Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile (starring Éric Cantona).

Photo credits: Sydney Gallonde picture by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images