Othelia Technologies Expands to the U.S.

Australia-founded story design and management platform Othelia Technologies has named Emmy Award-winning producer and entrepreneur Scott Greenberg (Bento Box Entertainment) as executive chairman and co-founder. Greenberg joins the company as both a strategic investor and advisor, and will oversee corporate strategy and industry partnerships.

Othelia was founded by Sydney-based chief executive officer Kate Armstrong-Smith and chief technology officer Joe Couch. As part of its growth strategy, Othelia has expanded to the U.S. with new Los Angeles headquarters that will be run by Alexandra Hooven, who has joined the company as a co-founder and chief growth officer.

Othelia’s flagship tool, Storykeeper, will launch in beta this Fall. Accessible to individual content creators and studio teams within film, television, social and gaming, its proprietary semantic model treats narrative text as structured data – bringing key story elements such as plot, characters, themes, timelines and world rules into one secure, interconnected platform. As stories grow in size and complexity, Storykeeper tracks all narrative connections, contradictions and cascading revisions across evolving drafts.

All creative data housed on Othelia is fully owned and controlled by the user, with no data ever repurposed to train generative models.