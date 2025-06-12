JFL’s “About Antoine” S2 Now on Netflix

The second season of Just For Laughs’ About Antoine is now live on Netflix Americas and France. The series is produced by Just For Laughs and Just For Entertainment Distribution holds worldwide licensing rights.

Season 2 of the dramedy series continues the uplifting story of Antoine, a poly-handicapped young man and his family triumphing over limitations. With authenticity, sensitivity, and humor, the series tackles a rarely explored theme in fiction: life with a poly-handicapped child.

Inspired by true events, the series has earned global recognition as 2025 Banff Rockie nominee, MIPCOM Diversify TV Award, Festival de la Fiction Award, Geneva International Film Festival Award, Rose d’Or Award Nominee. The series is available in French, English, and features Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.

Alex Avon, chief marketing officer of JFL, stated: “Just For Laughs is pleased to announce that our very special award-winning dramedy About Antoine Season 2 is now on Netflix in the Americas and in France. We are excited to partner with Netflix to “keep the world feeling good” by sharing this amazing series.”