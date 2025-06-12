FilmRise Channels Land on TCL

FilmRise and TCL have signed an agreement covering some of FilmRise’s most popular FAST Channels, which will be made available to international audiences on TCL Channel, reaching viewers across Australia, Brazil, France, GSA, Italy, LATAM, and Spain.

The single IP-branded channels in the deal include “Highway to Heaven,” “Z Nation,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Forensic Files,” “Dr. G,” and “Hot Ones.”

Melissa Wohl, executive vice president of Global Distribution Partnerships and Content Sales at FilmRise, stated, “Our growing partnership with TCL underscores our dedication to providing free streaming content globally. As international markets adopt streaming free content, particularly FAST, we aim for our channels to be accessible. This agreement with TCL extends our distribution overseas using TCL’s vast network of smart TVs to engage viewers.”

Guillermina Ortega of TCL commented, “Through our partnership with FilmRise, we are excited to bring these beloved TV series to TCL Channel. This collaboration allows us to offer popular franchises and series to audiences worldwide. We are committed to providing our viewers with the most sought-after television content, ensuring they have access to the best in entertainment.”

The deal was negotiated by Alejandro Veciana, senior manager at FilmRise and Guillermina Ortega, Content director at TCL Channel.