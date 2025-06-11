Telemundo to Premiere Drama ‘Bahar: Esencia De Mujer’ on July 14

Telemundo has announced the premiere of hit Turkish drama Bahar: Esencia de Mujer for Monday, July 14 at 10 p.m. Featuring a cast led by Demet Evgar (Fuego del Destino) as Bahar, Bugra Gulsoy (Todo Por Mi Hija) as Evren, and Mehmet Yilmaz AK (Secretos de Sangre) as Timur, the series tells a tale of resilience, reinvention, and rediscovery.

The series follows the inspiring journey of Bahar. After 20 years of living for others, a housewife decides to finally put herself first. When she faces a life-threatening illness, she decides to make some big life changes. She goes back to complete the medical residency she gave up years ago, even though that means she’ll have to work under her husband, the chief surgeon, and with her son, another first-year resident. Although her family isn’t happy with her decision, Bahar finds satisfaction in her new life. Unfortunately, returning to the hospital also means learning some hard truths about her husband and the life he’s been leading away from their family.