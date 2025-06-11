FilmRise Acquires Exclusive North American Distribution Rights to Period Drama ‘Medici’

FilmRise, the New York City-based film and television studio and streaming network, has acquired North American distribution rights to the historical period drama series Medici. Produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle company, in collaboration with Rai Fiction, Big Light Productions, Wild Bunch TV (season 1) and Altice (seasons 2 and 3), the series premiered in the U.S. and Canada on Netflix, and is inspired by the real-life story of the House of Medici. The deal gives FilmRise all rights in the U.S. and Canada.

The deal consists of all three seasons of the series—24 episodes, 60 minutes each. A dramatic saga set during the Italian Renaissance, Medici stars two-time Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man) as the patriarch Giovanni and Golden Globe Award-winner Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) as his son Cosimo. The series follows Cosimo as he finds himself thrust into a leading role in his wealthy and powerful family of bankers when his father Giovanni suddenly dies.

Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet and the Duke), Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead), and Alessandra Mastronardi (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), star alongside Hoffman and Madden in the series, which delves into the mix of art, politics, betrayal and ambition that characterized the family’s dominance over Florence and beyond during the 15th Century.