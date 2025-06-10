Hello, Hulu! We Now Know Your Worth

Disney agreed to pay an additional $438.7 million to NBCUniversal to acquire the remaining 33 percent of the streaming platform Hulu that Disney didn’t already own.

Hulu has currently 55 million subscribers and Disney already paid $8.6 billion to NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast, pricing the full value of Comcast’s 33 percent stake at $9.0387 billion.

Originally, in 2023, Comcast had sought a full value of $40 billion for Hulu, while, after arbitration, Disney ended up paying $27.5 billion, which was the floor price set in their 2019 agreement.

The difference between Comcast’s $40 billion-plus valuation and the final deal price was a major point of contention during negotiations and arbitration.