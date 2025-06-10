Fifth Season Signs Deals for ‘Wild Cards’

Fifth Season has inked a deal with Channel 5 and Paramount+ (U.K.) for seasons one and two of Wild Cards, a crime solving procedural from Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada. The series launched on Paramount+ U.K. in May.

In addition, Fifth Season has landed further deals for seasons one and two with The Walt Disney Company (Greece, Cyprus, Malta), Sony Pictures Television (Latin America) and Disney (Balkans).

The series — starring Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale), Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills 90210) — follows sardonic cop Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) and clever con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan), who each use their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises and schemes.