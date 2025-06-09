June Is All About The Future

Televisively speaking, June is a busy month, with at least seven international TV markets to attend and, for those in the northern hemisphere, with preparations for summer vacations. VideoAge is at NEM this week, and it will report from Rimini, covering the Italian Global Series Festival, and from Budapest for NATPE.

This frenzied period is also reflected in the pages of the June edition of VideoAge, which boasts 10 features touching on many current aspects of the television industry, as well as trends, predictions, and issues to contend with. And let’s not forget the recreational aspects of the entertainment industry, which will be discussed in a review of Moguls: The Lives and Times of Hollywood Film Pioneers Nicholas and Joseph Schenck.

For trends and predictions, VideoAge’s June readers can start with “Fin-Syn 2.0 Could Be on the U.S. TV Horizon.” Subsequently, readers can move on to a scathing My2¢ editorial titled: “Happy talk shows, temps measured in Celsius, football (soccer) coverage, and a desire to make money are the ingredients needed to revive U.S. broadcast television.”

For more on trends, try “Foreign Media Ownership in The U.S. Could Be Possible,” then “The New Business Model of IFE,” followed by “Luxury Brands Don’t Favor TV Advertising, But They Should.” The latter story explains that print magazines should be used to stimulate sales, and TV to increase prices on luxury items as if they were simultaneously in a demand and supply economy model.

The Issue also makes an offer that cannot be refused: “Hollywood Tariffs: Fuggedaboutit!” The idea of the Hollywood tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to apply to non-American-made movies is clear. Their implementation is murky. And then there’s the fact that all this is still being done despite the fact that Hollywood generates a $15 billion a year surplus for the U.S.

Being a publication for the business of buying and selling TV content, VideoAge’s June edition had to consider that “Competition Abounds But NATPE Still Holds CEE Crown.” Plus, we at VideoAge have come to the realization that “Hollywood’s Star Power Still Attracts International Buyers at the L.A. Screenings.”

Finally, recognizing that VideoAge‘s readers are also frequent international air travelers, the June issue explores the facts that “Traveling Light Is Improving. Lounge Access Is Heavier.”

The online June edition can be read here.