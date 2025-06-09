WBITVP’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ to Be Adapted in Lithuania

Warner Bros. International Television Production’s format Impractical Jokers is heading to Lithuania.

TV3 Group has commissioned a local version, making Lithuania the 14th territory to adapt the title. Production will begin later this year.

Originally created by the American comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the U.S. original has seen 11 seasons and more than 300 episodes produced for truTV, including numerous spin-offs and specials.

In each episode of Impractical Jokers, four comedian friends compete to embarrass each other in public with a series of outrageous dares. These challenges could include anything from eating the food off other people’s plates at a top restaurant to deliberately making a bad impression at a speed-dating event. The least successful team member in each episode endures a punishment – a final embarrassing task.