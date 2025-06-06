AI Music Creators Under Watch

Two AI start-ups, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Suno, and the New York City-based Udio, which plan to produce new music, have encountered a roadblock. Major music companies now want to be compensated when music by artists they represent is used to train generative AI models.

Indeed, Universal Music Group (a Dutch-American company), Warner Music Group (owned by British-American Len Blavatnik), and Sony Music Group (U.S. holding company ultimately owned by Japanese conglomerate Sony Group), are negotiating licensing deals with both Suno and Udio.

To determine how much artists and labels should be paid, the groups have to develop technology that tracks when a song is used. Plus, the music groups want to say in how and where their music is used.

Each music group is negotiating with the startups separately, after the Recording Industry Association of America (a trade organization) filed a lawsuit against Suno and Udio, alleging that the companies were infringing on artists and labels’ copyrights.