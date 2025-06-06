31st Unifrance Rendez-Vous Returns to Le Havre

Unifrance Rendez-Vous will be returning for the second consecutive year to Le Havre on the Normandy coast from September 1 to 5, 2025.

This year’s Rendez-Vous will kick off on September 1 with an evening event at MuMA, the Musée d’Art Moderne André Malraux, hosted by the mayor of Le Havre; while on September 3 participants will be invited by the Région Normandie to an evening event at the Palais Bénédictine in Fécamp.

The video library will open its doors on September 2 at the Carré des Docks, initially to buyers only, for a morning entirely devoted to viewing the most recent French audiovisual programs. At the same time, French distributors will be invited to a morning of conferences, including the announcement of export figures for French audiovisual programs in 2024, co-presented by the CNC and Unifrance.

The market will open its doors on September 2, from 1:30 p.m. until the end of the day on September 4. The video library will remain open to buyers for the duration of the market.

This year’s gala evening will take place on September 2 and will feature the fiction series Vendetta, produced by CPB Films and distributed by France tv distribution.

The closing evening will take place on September 4 at Magic Mirrors, and will feature the Barbapapa en famille! animated series.