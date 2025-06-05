Xilam and TF1 to Develop “Turbo Twins”

French animation studio Xilam Group is partnering with TF1 to develop Turbo Twins, a new comedy action CG animation series for kids aged 6-10 years old for the broadcaster’s leading children’s slot TFOU. The series is set to be delivered in 2027-2028, with Xilam handling worldwide sales.

Welcome to Karston Speedway Summer Camp – the ultimate summer showdown for the fastest K.A.R. racers. The stakes have never been higher: for the winners, it’s a place at the Nationals. For the losers, it’s elimination and they go home with nothing. But for our incredible teen duo, the Turbo Twins, losing is not an option.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO & founder at Xilam Animation, said: “Since introducing Turbo Twins at Cartoon Forum, our racing heroes have been gathering strong interest thanks to the show’s fast-paced, comedic storylines and fresh spin on the sports genre. TF1 is the perfect partner to join us on this adventure – and we can’t wait to charge up on Turbo Twins’ development together and see this vibrant series race into the homes of French and international families.”

Yann Labasque, head of TF1 Group’s Youth Programming, added: “We are thrilled to announce the development of Turbo Twins, which we’re confident will captivate the older end of our target demographic, kids aged 6–10-year-olds. The show promises unique adventures that are focused on family relationships, where every individual is instrumental to the team’s success. We can’t wait to see Turbo Twins’ endearing characters and exciting stories come to life, and share moments of competition and friendship at the Karston Speedway Summer Camp with our TFOU audience.”