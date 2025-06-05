“Murder in Mind” to Debut on True Crime Channel

The U.K.’s True Crime — a channel jointly owned by AMC Networks International U.K. and Paramount Global — has ordered 10-part original series Murder in Mind.

The series, set to premiere on the channel this October, is fronted by criminal psychologists Dr Julia Shaw and Kerry Daynes (pictured).

Murder in Mind is produced by Back2Back in partnership with FilmRise, which holds exclusive rights in North America, and Blue Ant Studios, which oversees global licensing and distribution for the program outside of commissioning territories.

The series examines real murder cases from both the U.K. and the U.S., exploring not just what happened, but why it happened. Each episode delivers in-depth psychological analysis of the killer’s mindset and the external factors that may have contributed to their actions, contextualized through expert commentary from criminal psychologists and first-hand accounts.

Shaw and Daynes will make a panel appearance at CrimeCon London on June 7, where they will explore the psychological drivers of violent crime and offer an exclusive preview of the series.