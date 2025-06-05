Bell Media Unveils 2025-26 Slate at Upfront

Bell Media unveiled its 2025-26 line-up of original content, featuring a total of 116 titles showcasing a diverse array of Canadian stories, at its Toronto Upfront today.

“Bell Media’s 2025-26 programming slate demonstrates our ongoing investment in Canadian content, as well as our commitment to collaborating with the country’s most creative minds,” said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. “We strive to push the boundaries and deliver compelling stories that transcend borders and platforms. Alongside our world-class production partners, we are solidifying Bell Media’s place as a digital media and content powerhouse.”

Among the new scripted original series, streamer Crave confirmed a six-episode order for romantic series Heated Rivalry, based on the best-selling novel by Rachel Reid; comedy series Slo Pitch, for CTV and Crave, the first project under the recent co-development deal with Elliot Page’s Pageboy Productions; and procedural Anna Pigeon, the first co-commission with USA Network, alongside Cineflix Studios and December Films, about a ranger who solves crimes in America’s national parks.

Six new made-for-television films as part of Bell Media’s deal with Harlequin Studios have also been announced, as well as Crave’s new true-crime docuseries Kings of Coke.

The complete Bell Media line-up is available here.