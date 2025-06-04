Monte-Carlo TV Fest Unveils Speaker Line-Up

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, set to take place June 13-17, 2025, unveiled its full program and executive speaker line-up, with ten specially curated topics to be addressed during the Business Content, the Festival’s industry segment (June 14-16).

Festival executive director Cécile Menoni commented, “We’re extremely pleased to offer an expanded Business Content strand this year. With such an exceptional group of speakers from all areas of the global on-screen business, we’re looking forward to hosting strong and interesting debates as they explore many of the current and future opportunities and challenges facing our industry.”

Among the headline sessions is “Embracing Challenges: Journey Thru the Lens of Two Women” a conversation with Robin Wright and Rola Bauer.

Bauer will also join David W. Zucker, CCO at Scott Free Productions, for the panel “Embracing Chaos: Journeys Thru the Television Multiverse,” where they will discuss their pioneering partnership, spanning over twenty years of international co-productions, including their latest limited series, Pompeii: A Day of Fire for Amazon.

The Business Content panel sessions and daily networking events are complemented by Festival Connect, a platform to facilitate exchange between industry attendees at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The full speaker line-up is available here.