GMA’s Jessica Soho Celebrates 40 Years in the Industry

Marking Jessica Soho’s 40th year in journalism in 2025, GMA Public Affairs launched “Jessica Soho @40: Telling the Story of Filipinos.” This digital archive, available on GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel, celebrates her four-decade legacy of public service and storytelling excellence.

A true pioneer in broadcast journalism, Soho made history in 1999 by winning the country’s first-ever George Foster Peabody Award for her reports Kidneys for Sale and Kamao — a distinction she would earn again in 2014 for the coverage of Typhoon Haiyan.

She became the first Filipino to be nominated and to win in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, where she won all the medal categories.

She has been named “Most Trusted TV Host for News and Current Affairs” for 13 consecutive years by the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards. She also became the first UP College of Mass Communication alumna to receive the Gawad Plaridel Award for Journalism.