DCD Rights Secures CEE Drama Sales

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has secured sales of more than 100 hours of drama titles to CEE.

Profour (Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia) has acquired series 5 of long-running series My Life is Murder, starring Lucy Lawless (Top of the Lake, Spartacus).

My Life is Murder series 1-4 has been acquired by BBC Studios for Poland and TV3 Group for Latvia, whilst CDA Premium Poland has picked up a package of 28 hours including the psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps series 1 and 2, starring Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey) and Jessica De Gouw (The Couple Next Door).

A Greenstone Pictures Production for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD Rights, made with the assistance of the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Rebate, My Life Is Murder (pictured), follows investigator Alexa Crowe, who can’t help fighting the good fight – whether it’s solving murders or combating the small frustrations of everyday life.

Produced by Lingo Pictures Production for Paramount Plus, with production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, The Secrets She Keeps is an adaptation of bestselling author Michael Robotham’s novel, which tells the story of two women who have a chance encounter in a supermarket in an affluent Sydney suburb. Their very different worlds collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.